EU slaps €561 million fine on Microsoft in web browser case

The European Union has hit software giant Microsoft with a €561 million fine in one of the bloc's biggest anti-trust settlements.

EU competition commissioner Joaquin Almunia confirmed the sanction on Wednesday (6 March), saying that Microsoft had broken its commitment to offer all European users of its Windows programme alternative web browsers.

The fine is the latest in a string of EU fines now totalling more than €2 billion on Microsoft.

The EU executive had launched an a...