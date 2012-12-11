Monti tries to calm markets on Italian elections

Italy's outgoing PM Mario Monti on Monday (10 December) sought to give reassurances that any government emerging from the upcoming elections would be "very responsible," as Italian stocks plunged and borrowing continued to rise after his resignation announcement.
Speaking in Oslo, where he attended the Nobel prize ceremony for the European Union, Monti said he was "very confident that the Italian elections when they come will give room to whatever coalition or government that will be in...
