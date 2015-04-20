Ireland concerned by effects of British exit from EU

The possibility of a Greek exit from the eurozone is stealing all the headlines around Europe but in Ireland it is the prospect of a British exit from the EU that is occupying the minds of politicians.

Culturally, socially, historically, and geographically linked to the UK, Ireland is slowly waking up to the fact that within a few years’ time, the neighbour with whom it conducts over 20 percent of its trade might no longer be a part of the European Union.

This could have a series ...