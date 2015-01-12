Ad
euobserver
Ministers want to enhance intelligence sharing at the EU level (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

No plan for EU spy agency after Paris attacks

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission on Monday (12 January) said it has no plans to launch an EU-wide intelligence agency despite previous efforts to get a proposal on the table.

Former EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding had floated the idea in 2013 when she announced long-term plans to get a spy agency up and running by 2020.

Asked if the commission intends to put forward a proposal on turning a little known intelligence unit inside the EU's foreign affairs branch into an intelligence age...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU should create own spy agency, Reding says
euobserver

