EU mulls response to Russia's information war

The Netherlands is funding a study on how the EU can fight back against Russia’s “information war”, in one of several counter-propaganda initiatives.

The Dutch-sponsored study was launched in January by the European Endowment for Democracy (EED), a Brussels-based foundation.

Alastair Rabagliati, the EED’s director of operations, told EUobserver: “We’ve launched an initiative, with the support of a Dutch government grant, which will develop a feasibility study with clear recommen...