An unfair critique of Ashton

Andrew Rettman’s article - “What did Ashton really do?” - contains some inaccuracies, and some unfair comment.
Rather than comment superficially on the many superficial judgements in the article I will look instead at one of the important episodes he refers to in detail. I will also comment on one interesting point that he makes in the article.
No diplomatic success or failure is the work of one person only. This is the case for...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here