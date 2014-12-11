EU commission bans public scrutiny on US data talks

The European Commission is imposing gag orders on MEPs and preventing journalists access to discussions at the parliament’s civil liberties committee.
A commission-imposed clampdown occurs whenever an official is requested to speak about on-going negotiations with the Americans on the transfer of personal data of EU citizens through the Safe Harbour agreement.
A minor protest erupted at the Safe Harbour session in the committee last week when far-left MEP German Cornelia Ernst alo...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.