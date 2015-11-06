EU diplomats launch Russia 'myth-busting' weekly

Ukrainian operatives are going to shoot down a US jet in Syria and blame Russia; the US is planning to destroy Russia in a nuclear strike; Western firms implant microchips in office workers to make them subservient; Americans wish they were ruled by Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

The fake stories are among dozens of others propagated by Russian TV and news agencies in the past month, and brought to light by StratCom East, a new communications cell in the EU foreign service in Brussels.

<...