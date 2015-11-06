Ad
EU diplomats launch Russia 'myth-busting' weekly

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ukrainian operatives are going to shoot down a US jet in Syria and blame Russia; the US is planning to destroy Russia in a nuclear strike; Western firms implant microchips in office workers to make them subservient; Americans wish they were ruled by Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

The fake stories are among dozens of others propagated by Russian TV and news agencies in the past month, and brought to light by StratCom East, a new communications cell in the EU foreign service in Brussels.

<...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

