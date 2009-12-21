Turkey opens environment chapter in EU accession talks

Turkey and the European Union on Monday (21 December) opened the environment chapter of negotiations in the nation's bid to join the bloc.

With the move, the Anatolian state creeps further towards its goal, having now opened 12 out of the total of 35 negotiating chapters.

Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt, whose country holds the EU's six-month rotating presidency, said Ankara had now moved on to a harder level in talks.

"We have taken the decision to open the (negotiatin...