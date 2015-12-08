Ad
euobserver
Dutch, French, German, and Russian leaders turn on Nord Stream I, back in 2011 (Photo: nordstream.com)

EU summit: Nord Stream sneaks onto agenda

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

An east-west quarrel over the Nord Stream gas pipeline has sneaked onto the EU summit agenda, draft conclusions show.

The draft text, circulated by the EU Council to member states on Monday (7 December) and seen by EUobserver, says, in a segment on “energy union,” that future projects ought to serve the “common interest,” make “optimal use of existing infrastructure,” and benefit “energy security.”

It adds: “Any new infrastructure should be fully in line with … reduction of energ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Author Bio

