EU summit: Nord Stream sneaks onto agenda

An east-west quarrel over the Nord Stream gas pipeline has sneaked onto the EU summit agenda, draft conclusions show.

The draft text, circulated by the EU Council to member states on Monday (7 December) and seen by EUobserver, says, in a segment on “energy union,” that future projects ought to serve the “common interest,” make “optimal use of existing infrastructure,” and benefit “energy security.”

It adds: “Any new infrastructure should be fully in line with … reduction of energ...