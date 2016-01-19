Ad
Dobrindt: 'We need a quick change in the situation' (Photo: International Transport Forum)

German minister criticises Merkel's 'friendly face' on migrants

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Germany must be ready to "prepare a plan B" against the mass arrival of migrants and be ready to close its borders, German transport minister Alexander Dobrindt has said, in a direct challenge to chancellor Angela Merkel's policy.

"We need a quick change in the situation," Dobrindt said in an interview published in the Muenchner Merkur daily on Tuesday (19 January).

"We must prepare ourselves for not being able to avoid border closures,” he said. "We must quickly agree on that wi...

