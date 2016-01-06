Ad
The constitutional tribunal is at the heart of the Polish political crisis. (Photo: Lukas Plewnia)

EU commission increases pressure on Poland

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission hopes to increase pressure on Poland ahead of the debate between commissioners next Wednesday (13 January) on the constitutional crisis in the eastern European EU member state, although no decision is expected.

The new Polish government led by the right-wing Law and Justice Party (PiS) inserted friendly judges into the constitutional tribunal and made it harder for the tribunal to stop new laws, prompting a constitutional crisis.

It also rushed through a contro...

The constitutional tribunal is at the heart of the Polish political crisis. (Photo: Lukas Plewnia)

