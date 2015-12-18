Ad
euobserver
Cameron (l) and Merkel (r) said treaty change could be agreed in February. (Photo: Consillium)

Member states gain time in UK talks

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Britain and its EU partners survived what European Council president Donald Tusk called a "make-or-break moment" in the thorny process of Britain's renegotiation of its EU membership.

But no clear roadmap towards a deal came out of the discussion between EU leaders on Thursday night (17 December).

In a paragraph added to the conclusion of the EU summit, leaders simply said they "agreed to work closely together to find mutually satisfactory solutions in all the four areas at the E...

