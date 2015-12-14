Ad
Over 400,000 people arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos this year to seek for asylum (Photo: Stephen Ryan / IFRC)

Greece wants migrants to apply for asylum wherever they want

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Greece wants to strip point of entry rules in the EU's crippled Dublin asylum regulation to allow migrants to travel and apply for asylum anywhere they want.

The idea was floated in a letter to EU commissioner for migration Dimitris Avramopoulos.

Sent over the weekend and signed by both the Greek ministries of migration and of citizen protection, the letter notes "the firs...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

