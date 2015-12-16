Ad
Activists demonstrated outside the EU council building in Brussels as ministers agreed to lower air quality targets. (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Less ambition in exchange for progress in EU air quality

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

EU environment ministers decided on Wednesday (16 December) to neglect the chance to prevent the premature deaths of several thousands of Europeans by watering down air pollution targets.

But the compromise was necessary to break a deadlock, which also leads to inaction on air quality, said Luxembourgish minister for environment Carole Dieschbourg.

“If we lose time, we lose people. It's simple as that,” said Dieschbourg on Wednesday at a press conference in Brussels, after chairi...

