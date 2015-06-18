Ad
euobserver
Budapest: says 'cannot afford to wait' for EU-level solution (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Hungary's anti-migrant fence draws rebuke

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hungary has said it will build an anti-migrant fence on its border with Serbia, drawing an immediate rebuke from its neighbour.

“We’re talking about a stretch of border 175km long, whose physical closure can happen with a four-metre high fence,” Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's foreign minister, told press in Budapest on Wednesday (17 June).

“This decision does not break any international treaty. Other countries have opted for the same solution”, he added, referring to Greek and Bulgar...

Budapest: says 'cannot afford to wait' for EU-level solution (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Rule of Law

