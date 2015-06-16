Le Pen becomes group leader in EU parliament

Far-right leaders Marine Le Pen and Geert Wilders unveiled their newly formed group, Europe of Nations and Freedoms (ENF), at the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday (16 June).

Le Pen will be co-president along with Marcel de Graaff, from Wilders' PVV party.

Wilders himself is not an MEP.

But he told press: “Today is D-Day, today is the beginning of our liberation … We are the voice of the European resistance."

Le Pen said the group is "strong, convinced, coher...