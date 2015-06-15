Greece talks collapse, as clock ticks to default

Greek bailouts talks collapsed on Sunday evening (14 June) over what the EU Commission said was "a significant gap" between the Greek government and its creditors.

A meeting presented as a "last try" to reach a agreement before Thursday's (18 June) Eurogroup lasted less than 45 minutes at the Commission building is Brussels.

"While some progress was made, the talks did not succeed as there remains a significant gap between the plans of the Greek authorities and the joint requireme...