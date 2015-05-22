Ad
MEPs won't rule out going to the European Court of Justice to get a stronger committee on tax rulings (Photo: Alfonso Salgueiro)

MEPs push for stronger tax probe, threaten court action

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A special European Parliament committee meant to examine tax breaks for multinationals is being stonewalled at every turn, prompting some MEPs to consider taking the legal route to get real powers.

Parliament president Martin Schulz is being blamed for the committee's weak mandate.

Fabio de Masi, a German MEP from the United Left, told this website Schulz helped weaken the inquiry, tasked to look into how governments cut secret deals with companies to avoid paying taxes.

The...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

