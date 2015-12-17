Russian assets up for grabs after Yukos ruling in Paris

Russian-French relations will be tested after a Paris court on Thursday (17 December) said former Yukos shareholders can continue to freeze Russian assets.
The Paris Court of Appeal denied a Russian request to suspend the process, pending the outcome of a broader legal challenge, due late next year.
The shareholders of the giant oil firm, which Russia broke up a decade ago, in recent months targeted 40 Russian state bank accounts and 10 buildings, mostly in Paris, including Russ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.