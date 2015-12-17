Russian assets up for grabs after Yukos ruling in Paris

Russian-French relations will be tested after a Paris court on Thursday (17 December) said former Yukos shareholders can continue to freeze Russian assets.

The Paris Court of Appeal denied a Russian request to suspend the process, pending the outcome of a broader legal challenge, due late next year.

The shareholders of the giant oil firm, which Russia broke up a decade ago, in recent months targeted 40 Russian state bank accounts and 10 buildings, mostly in Paris, including Russ...