Ad
euobserver
Khodorkovsky, a Kremlin critic in exile, at the European Parliament last year (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Russian assets up for grabs after Yukos ruling in Paris

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russian-French relations will be tested after a Paris court on Thursday (17 December) said former Yukos shareholders can continue to freeze Russian assets.

The Paris Court of Appeal denied a Russian request to suspend the process, pending the outcome of a broader legal challenge, due late next year.

The shareholders of the giant oil firm, which Russia broke up a decade ago, in recent months targeted 40 Russian state bank accounts and 10 buildings, mostly in Paris, including Russ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Cyprus enforces Russian mafia law
Poland and Lithuania rebuke Juncker on Russia
Belgium seizes bank account of Russia's EU embassy
Khodorkovsky, a Kremlin critic in exile, at the European Parliament last year (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections