euobserver
EU agreed with other countries 'to pursue efforts' to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (Photo: DinosaursAreNotDead)

After Paris, EU leaders mull review of 2030 climate goals

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Paris/Brussels,

EU leaders are expected, at the summit in Brussels this week, to ask their environment ministers and the European Commission to assess what the Paris Agreement means for the EU's climate targets for 2030.

Last Saturday (12 December), the EU and 195 countries adopted an unprecedented global treaty which aims at keeping the earth's warming to “well below” two degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels, and "to pursue efforts" ...

