Duda: 'A new chapter of Polish transformation'

Poland’s new president Andrzej Duda took over the presidential palace on Thursday (7 August), heralding a shift toward national conservatism in the country after almost eight years of centrist and liberal governments.

During his inauguration speech Duda said he wants to make Poland “more visible and active” on the international scene.

He also expects greater safety guarantees from Nato, in the form of greater military involvement in the region, and indicated he wants Warsaw to p...