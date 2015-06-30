Bulgaria eyes Greek crisis warily

Bulgaria has been watching the crisis in neighbouring Greece - where capital controls have been in place since Monday - through wary eyes, with its PM noting that Sofia is in "no rush" to join the euro.
The central bank issued a statement saying that Greek banks’ branches - which account for less than one-fifth of the financial sector in Bulgaria - were companies established under Bulgarian law and that they cannot transfer money out of the country without central bank permission.\n \n...
