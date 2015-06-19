Ad
euobserver
Conflict displaced a record 59.5 million people last year (Photo: DVIDSHUB)

Europe’s 'credibility' on brink over migrants

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Sixty percent of people risking their lives to reach Europe by sea since the start of this year are fleeing war and violence from Afghanistan, Eritrea, Somalia, and Syria.

The figures, cited by the UN's refugee agency, are part of much larger exodus that has reached historic proportions. Worldwide, 59.5 million were displaced last year.

The UN’s high commissioner for refugees Antonio Guterres on Thursday (18 June) described it as “an unchecked slide into an era in which the scale ...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

France, Germany, and Italy outline migrant plan
Conflict displaced a record 59.5 million people last year (Photo: DVIDSHUB)

Rule of Law

