euobserver
Events at, and subsequent to, the last Eastern Partnership summit in Vilnius caused shock (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU to deepen ties with former Soviet states

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU states are to launch free trade with Ukraine - the centrepiece of the “Eastern Partnership” - in January despite Russian objections.

They plan to say at a summit in Riga on 21 May that “the provisional application of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) with Ukraine will start on 1 January 2016” and that “implementation” of the pact, as well as similar treaties with Georgia and Moldova, “will be a top priority of the EU and the partners concerned for the coming years”....

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

