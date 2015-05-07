EU to deepen ties with former Soviet states

EU states are to launch free trade with Ukraine - the centrepiece of the “Eastern Partnership” - in January despite Russian objections.

They plan to say at a summit in Riga on 21 May that “the provisional application of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) with Ukraine will start on 1 January 2016” and that “implementation” of the pact, as well as similar treaties with Georgia and Moldova, “will be a top priority of the EU and the partners concerned for the coming years”....