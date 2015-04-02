EU spends millions to make next Facebook European

Uber. WhatsApp. Twitter. Google. Snapchat. Instagram. Facebook.

Many of the online services most popular among Europeans were created in the United States. The EU wants that to be different in the future.

The next generation of software needing to be developed to operate features of the so-called internet of things (the connectivity of physical objects), and handle big data, should come from Europe, EU digital economy commissioner Guenther Oettinger said at a recent event on the f...