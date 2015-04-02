Ad
Greece has presented plans to raise an extra €5bn in 2015. (Photo: Queenofhearts820)

Greece unveils reforms, says euro 'viability' at stake

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The Greek government presented a revised plan to its eurozone partners on Wednesday, promising that it would fulfil its debt repayment obligations over the next two weeks.

The 26-page document, leaked to the Financial Times on Wednesday (1 April), contains a raft of tax increases aimed at boosting treasury coffers by between €4.6 billion and €6.1 billion, alongside an extra €1.1 billion in spending commitments, most of which comes from increases to state pensions. The blueprint forecast...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

