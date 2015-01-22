French attack harms Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen hopes

The EU is set to toughen rule enforcement in the Schengen Zone following the terrorist attacks in France, making it likely that Romania and Bulgaria will face more hurdles in their already lengthy attempt to join the passport-free area.

The two Balkan neighbours have failed over the years to get the required consensus among Schengen's 26 members to join the borderless club.

Following the Paris terrorist attacks earlier this month, there are fears the chances of joining are now muc...