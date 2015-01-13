Violence, recriminations ahead of EU talks on Russia

An upsurge in fighting in east Ukraine and the collapse of a summit in Astana bode ill for EU talks on how to improve relations with Russia.

The Russia-controlled rebels attacked Ukrainian positions 84 times in the past 24 hours, including with “heavy armaments”, the Ukrainian military said in a statement on Tuesday (13 January) morning.

It said later in the day that a rebel-fired rocket or shell hit a bus near a Ukrainian government-controlled checkpoint near the town of Buhas k...