Eurogroup puts pressure on France to deliver on deficit

Eurozone finance ministers on Monday (8 December) greenlighted a European Commission proposal to give France three more months to fix its budget deficit, but spelled out how much is needed in "additional measures".

"We had an intensive and fruitful discussion on national draft budgetary plans and the European Commission's opinion on them," Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem said in a press conference after chairing the meeting.

He said it was a matter of "credibility" for the EU...