Ad
euobserver
The Doel nuclear power plant in Belgium (Photo: Remflex)

Harsh winter could spell trouble for Belgium's electricity supply

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A Belgian nuclear reactor which was shut down over the weekend after electrical cables caught fire was reconnected to the grid on Tuesday (2 December).

Although the temporary shut-down of the reactor, Tihange 3, did not appear to have caused problems for Belgium's electricity supply, harsh weather in the coming months might lead to blackouts.

Tihange 3 supplies electricity to about a million Belgian households. With its 1,046 megawatts, it is the largest of Belgium's seven nuclear...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Debate on nuclear energy rekindles in parts of Europe
Deal reached on centre-right government in Belgium
The Doel nuclear power plant in Belgium (Photo: Remflex)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections