Time for EU to hand Iran dossier to Mogherini

The nuclear talks with Iran have been a rare case for the EU’s high representative for security policy and foreign affairs (HR) to play a prominent role on the international stage.

The HR has presided over contacts with the Iranians for years - since 2006 not only on behalf of the EU and the E3 (France, Germany and the UK) but also on behalf of the other members of the EU3+3 group: the United States, Russia and China.

At the moment, the talks are still chaired by Catherine Ashto...