euobserver
Falling oil prices have driven the eurozone's first drop in prices for more than five years. (Photo: Antonio)

Plunging oil prices drive eurozone into deflation

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Prices across the eurozone have fallen for the first time in five years, according to the EU statistics office, raising the prospect of a sustained period of deflation.

Consumer prices in the single currency area fell by a greater than expected 0.2 percent in December 2014, the first decline in prices since 2009, Eurostat revealed on Wednesday (7 January). A month earlier inflation was 0.3 percent.

Eurostat attributed the deflation to a 6.3 percent fall in energy prices, noting ...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

