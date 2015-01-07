Plunging oil prices drive eurozone into deflation

Prices across the eurozone have fallen for the first time in five years, according to the EU statistics office, raising the prospect of a sustained period of deflation.

Consumer prices in the single currency area fell by a greater than expected 0.2 percent in December 2014, the first decline in prices since 2009, Eurostat revealed on Wednesday (7 January). A month earlier inflation was 0.3 percent.

Eurostat attributed the deflation to a 6.3 percent fall in energy prices, noting ...