Brussels on strike: Rich city, poor citizens

Brussels is the second richest region in Europe. It has been in the top three for decades now. But right now 34 percent of its population is living in poverty. The unemployment figure is around 20 percent, 30 percent for youth and even up to 50 percent in some areas.

This is exacerbated by the fact that Brussels has the most imbalanced labour market in Europe.

There are jobs for those with university degrees, but a great majority of Brussels natives do not hold such degrees.

<...