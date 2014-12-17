Hamas calls for EU talks after court ruling

Hamas wants the EU foreign relations chief, Federica Mogherini, to come to Gaza to start a new dialogue after the EU court said it should be taken off the terrorist register.

Its deputy foreign minister, Ghazi Hamad, told EUobserver by phone on Wednesday (17 December): “I invite Ms Mogherini to come here to hold many different meetings at all levels”.

“I hope we can open a new channel for political dialogue, to build bridges, because without the participation of Hamas [in the pe...