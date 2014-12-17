Ad
Gaza man points to war damage after an Israeli incursion in 2008/2009 (Photo: Amir Farshad Ebrahimi)

Hamas calls for EU talks after court ruling

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hamas wants the EU foreign relations chief, Federica Mogherini, to come to Gaza to start a new dialogue after the EU court said it should be taken off the terrorist register.

Its deputy foreign minister, Ghazi Hamad, told EUobserver by phone on Wednesday (17 December): “I invite Ms Mogherini to come here to hold many different meetings at all levels”.

“I hope we can open a new channel for political dialogue, to build bridges, because without the participation of Hamas [in the pe...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

