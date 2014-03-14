Ad
Russian President Vladimir Putin (l): EU leaders are set to tackle Russia's military occupation of Crimea (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Russia sanctions to dominate this WEEK

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Possible EU sanctions against Russia over Ukraine are set to dominate this week's agenda as heads of state and government gather in Brussels to discuss the implications of the referendum in Crimea.

The EU leaders plan to piece together a response to the unfolding crisis in Ukraine over dinner on Thursday evening (21 March) at the Brussels summit.

But their reaction will depend in part on the discussions held by EU foreign ministers on Monday.

The foreign ministers are set ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ukraine, data protection, and troika in spotlight this WEEK
