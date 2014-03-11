Ad
Press freedom is increasingly an issue in Europe (Photo: DRB62)

New EU citizens' appeal targets press freedom

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Verdi, a German trade union which triggered the only successful European Citizens' Initiative so far, is throwing its weight behind a new project on press freedom.

With 2 million members, it could easily get the 1 million signatures the EU requires to lodge a citizens’ appeal. But the Lisbon Treaty also says the 1 million people must come from at least seven EU countries.

The purpose-built campaign for the new project, the European initiati...

EU Political
