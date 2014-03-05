Study reveals widespread violence against women in EU

In the world’s largest study of its kind, the EU agency for fundamental rights (FRA) found that one in three women in the European Union have experienced physical and/or sexual violence since the age of 15.

The results of the study, published on Wednesday (5 March), reveal widespread abuse of women throughout every member state.

“The enormity of the problem is proof that violence against women does not just impact a few women only – it impacts on society every day,” said FRA direc...