Stockholm: Women in Scandinavian countries are more likely to report abuse (Photo: Nina Burge)

Study reveals widespread violence against women in EU

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

In the world’s largest study of its kind, the EU agency for fundamental rights (FRA) found that one in three women in the European Union have experienced physical and/or sexual violence since the age of 15.

The results of the study, published on Wednesday (5 March), reveal widespread abuse of women throughout every member state.

“The enormity of the problem is proof that violence against women does not just impact a few women only – it impacts on society every day,” said FRA direc...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

