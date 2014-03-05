Ad
euobserver
Ukraine's state gas firm Naftogaz owes about €1.5bn to Russia's Gazprom (Photo: qwertyuiop)

EU to approve €1.1bn Ukraine aid package

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission will officially agree to offer Ukraine €1.1 billion in emergency aid on Thursday (5 March), officials told EUobserver.

The move amounts to a top-up of €500 million to a previous offer of €610 million.

US secretary of state John Kerry said on a visit to Kiev this week that Washington will add loan guarantees worth $1 billion (€750 million) into the pot.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to contribute as well, amid reports the total f...

