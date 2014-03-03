Greek leftist rallies allies in Slovenia

Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras was in Slovenia over the weekend to try and rally political forces on the left ahead of the May EU election.

Tsipras, leader of Greece’s Syriza party and the New Left’s candidate to be president of the European Commission, said he felt at home in Slovenia, which has seen a surge in support for left-wing parties amid the economic crisis.

Three of them - the Initiative for democratic Socialism (IDS), Sustainable Development Party (TRS) and Democra...