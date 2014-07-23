Ad
euobserver
Deutsche Bank was involved in a series of scandals over the past few years (Photo: orkomedix)

Deutsche Bank under fire in the US

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Two separate reports by the US central bank and the Senate have criticised Deutsche Bank for having internal irregularities and for helping investment funds to avoid taxes.

Documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal show that Germany's largest commercial bank has produced "low quality, inaccurate and unreliable" reports to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

"The size and breadth of errors strongly suggest that the firm's entire US regulatory reporting structure requires wid...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Fresh corruption scandal engulfs Deutsche Bank
Scandals drain Deutsche Bank's coffers
Deutsche Bank was involved in a series of scandals over the past few years (Photo: orkomedix)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections