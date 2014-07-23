Deutsche Bank under fire in the US

Two separate reports by the US central bank and the Senate have criticised Deutsche Bank for having internal irregularities and for helping investment funds to avoid taxes.
Documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal show that Germany's largest commercial bank has produced "low quality, inaccurate and unreliable" reports to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
"The size and breadth of errors strongly suggest that the firm's entire US regulatory reporting structure requires wid...
