Leaked paper: EU options on 'stage three' Russia sanctions

Even before the MH17 disaster, EU countries were discussing a potential ban on Russian oil and gas imports if worst comes to worst.
A text, drafted by the European Commission in late April, outlines what the EU is calling its “stage three” sanctions.
It is entitled: “Assessment of the potential impact of restrictive measures towards Russia on the economy of the EU and its member states”.
A two-page segment of the paper, seen by EUobserver, describes three options.
<...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
