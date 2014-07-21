France and Germany in tussle over EU economics post

Germany and France are locked in a tussle about who should be the next EU economic affairs commissioner, a decision that will send a key symbolic message about how euro rules will be implemented in the future.

Paris wants the portfolio for itself and Pierre Moscovici, a Socialist and former finance minister, is the touted name.

But Berlin has baulked at the idea, suggesting it is not appropriate for a French person to hold the post when their native country is having difficulty ...