Ad
euobserver
Schaeuble - not keen on France having in the EU economic affairs portfolio (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

France and Germany in tussle over EU economics post

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Germany and France are locked in a tussle about who should be the next EU economic affairs commissioner, a decision that will send a key symbolic message about how euro rules will be implemented in the future.

Paris wants the portfolio for itself and Pierre Moscovici, a Socialist and former finance minister, is the touted name.

But Berlin has baulked at the idea, suggesting it is not appropriate for a French person to hold the post when their native country is having difficulty ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Italy and Spain close to breaking euro rules
Schaeuble - not keen on France having in the EU economic affairs portfolio (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections