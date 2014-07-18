Ukraine investigators race to recover flight recorders

The race to locate the black box, flight deck recorder, and the cockpit recorder is underway as investigators make their way to the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines flight 17 in eastern Ukraine.
Kiev dispatched a team to the crash site in the rebel-controlled area but it has yet to arrive as of early afternoon Friday (18 July).
Russian-backed separatists have cordoned off a 20 square kilometre security zone and announced they will co-operate with Ukrainian authorities.
The te...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
