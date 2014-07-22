Ad
euobserver
Member states decided to add more names and companies to an existing blacklist (Photo: Council of European Union)

EU threatens Russian economy after MH17 disaster

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers on Tuesday (22 July) gave Russia a few days to stop arming Ukrainian rebels, believed responsible for the downing of the Malaysia Airlines plane, or face sanctions on its financial, high-tech, and defence industries.

They also decided to add more names and companies to an existing blacklist by the end of July.

The EU demands say Russia must: stop the flow of weapons to eastern Ukraine; withdraw its "additional troops" from the Ukrainian border; use its influen...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

EU foreign policy faces test after MH17 shootdown
EU under pressure to broaden Russia sanctions
Member states decided to add more names and companies to an existing blacklist (Photo: Council of European Union)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections