Gaza: ‘Burning the consciousness’

In November 2012, Israel launched a military operation in the Gaza Strip called "Amud Anan", the literal English translation of which is, "Pillar of Clouds". Though, the official name in English was deemed, “Pillar of Defence”.

A few days ago we launched another operation named, "Mighty Cliff”, which is officially called, "Protective Edge".

Both chosen titles are highly defensive in their essence.

When I hear the names given to military operations in Gaza - especially the...