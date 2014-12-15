Ad
euobserver
Critics note that the final version of the Lima text is not as enforceable as some had hoped (Photo: UNclimatechange)

Lima summit avoids collapse of difficult climate talks

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

International climate talks in Lima saw the adoption of an agreement on Sunday (14 December) on the next steps to take to achieve a climate treaty in Paris in 2015.

The agreement, which was reached 33 hours after the summit officially ended, means that an outright collapse of the talks was avoided, but the deal has received a mixed assessment.

Those praising the accord note that it is the first time that all 195 countries – rich and poor – taking part in the climate negotiations h...

Green Economy

euobserver

