Helle Thorning-Schmidt has resigned as Prime Minister as well as social democrat party leader (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Populist surge topples Danish PM

EU Political
by Lisbeth Kirk, Copenhagen,

Denmark will get a new government after the right-wing opposition won Thursday's (18 June) parliamentary elections against the ruling Social Democrat-led coalition.

The populist Danish People's Party (DPP) came first (21.1%) among the four parties in the right-wing 'blue' bloc raising questions about whether the party will enter goverment for the first time.

Normally the biggest party in the winning bloc can claim the position of prime minister.

But DPP-party leader Kristi...

Danish elections: A race to the bottom on immigration
