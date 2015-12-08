Tribalisation, or the end of globalisation

What will be the consequences of the attacks on Paris?

The short-term results are well known by now: France and the UK are fighting against ISIS in Syria and Iraq, security is tightened everywhere in Europe and some borders inside the Schengen zone are controlled again.

More important is the landslide victory of National Front in France. This is part of a growing trend of what I call 'tribalisation' that is not only affecting France and Europe, but the entire world.



In my s...