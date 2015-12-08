Ad
euobserver
National Front meeting in Paris. Disintegration of the European Union may be around the corner (Photo: Blandine Le Cain)

Tribalisation, or the end of globalisation

EU Political
Opinion
by Koert Debeuf, Cairo,

What will be the consequences of the attacks on Paris?

The short-term results are well known by now: France and the UK are fighting against ISIS in Syria and Iraq, security is tightened everywhere in Europe and some borders inside the Schengen zone are controlled again.

More important is the landslide victory of National Front in France. This is part of a growing trend of what I call 'tribalisation' that is not only affecting France and Europe, but the entire world.\n \n In my s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Koert Debeuf lives in Cairo where he is political analyst and visiting research fellow, CRIC, Oxford University.

Related articles

Deepening Eurozone integration
Far-right claims to be France's first party after elections
Juncker: 'Time to deepen European integration'
National Front meeting in Paris. Disintegration of the European Union may be around the corner (Photo: Blandine Le Cain)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Koert Debeuf lives in Cairo where he is political analyst and visiting research fellow, CRIC, Oxford University.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections