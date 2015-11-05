Rebel authorities, tycoons exploit aid effort in east Ukraine

With winter approaching, EU and UN efforts to bring relief to elderly people and children in east Ukraine are being complicated by rebel politics and forced to rely on the services of a Russia-friendly oligarch.
Food, rent, and utility prices keep climbing in the conflict zone, wrecked by 18 months of war.
Food prices in rebel-held zones, for instance, are 70 percent higher than the national average.
But the United Nations is having to navigate a bureaucratic minefield to...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.