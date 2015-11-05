Rebel authorities, tycoons exploit aid effort in east Ukraine

With winter approaching, EU and UN efforts to bring relief to elderly people and children in east Ukraine are being complicated by rebel politics and forced to rely on the services of a Russia-friendly oligarch.

Food, rent, and utility prices keep climbing in the conflict zone, wrecked by 18 months of war.

Food prices in rebel-held zones, for instance, are 70 percent higher than the national average.

But the United Nations is having to navigate a bureaucratic minefield to...